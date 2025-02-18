Destra Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.97 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $182.97 million and $4.05 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,987,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,987,730.44112594 with 973,122,191.21838248 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.1954772 USD and is down -9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,523,446.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

