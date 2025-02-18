DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €4.89 ($5.15) and last traded at €4.86 ($5.12). 453,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.80 ($5.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.34.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

