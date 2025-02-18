DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.79 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $138.76 million and $3.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,456.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00130807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.54 or 0.00328492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00242187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00020881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00039964 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,539,966,575 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

