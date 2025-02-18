Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Decreased by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

