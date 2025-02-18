Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 586.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

