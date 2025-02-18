Dominari Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Venture, American Data Centers Inc. for Advanced Computing Needs

On February 18, 2025, Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMH) disclosed a significant development through a press release, introducing American Data Centers Inc. (ADC), a strategic initiative recently established by the Company in partnership with Donald J. Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and other professionals in the AI industry. The primary focus of ADC is on the acquisition, expansion, and evolution of data center campuses across the United States to meet the increasing demand for advanced computing solutions.

The press release indicates that the creation of ADC seeks to address the escalating requirements for cloud computing, AI-powered applications, cryptocurrency mining, and business data storage, which are rapidly expanding in the current market scenario. The initiative aims to construct a robust portfolio of state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers strategically located in key U.S. markets to bolster American AI infrastructure and meet the global demand for these technologies.

Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings, highlighted the necessity to strengthen American AI infrastructure to support the global surge in demand for cutting-edge technologies. He emphasized that this venture aligns with the broader strategy of Dominari to invest in high-growth industries and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders.

Eric Trump, a member of Dominari’s Advisory Board, noted the vital role that ADC will play in advancing AI infrastructure within the United States. With the escalating need for data and efficient data solutions, ADC is positioned to emerge as a key player in the rapidly evolving AI sector, ensuring that the country can rely on domestic solutions to power its AI backbone.

In a separate announcement on February 11, Dominari revealed that its board of directors had declared a special cash dividend of $4 million, with a per-share value of $0.32, totaling approximately $4.6 million, to be distributed to shareholders of record as of the end of business on February 24, 2025. Following the successful closure of Dominari’s recent financings, the special cash dividend is expected to be paid out on March 3, 2025.

For more information on Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit their official website at https://www.dominariholdings.com/.

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

Dominari Holdings Inc. is a holding company engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, and asset management through its subsidiaries. In addition to capital investment, Dominari offers management support to its subsidiary executive teams to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs under a streamlined infrastructure. Apart from organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside its current business scope to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sector.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from actual results due to various factors. Dominari disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. Interested persons can refer to Dominari’s recent SEC filings for more details.

Contact Information:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

Website: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-393-4500

