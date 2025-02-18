Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stake Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,809 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up 2.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.92% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $52,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:DFIN opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.36.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

