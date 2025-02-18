e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $134.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

