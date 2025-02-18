Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.46%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

