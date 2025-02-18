Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Edison International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Shares of EIX opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

