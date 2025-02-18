Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,205 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,845,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,635 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.