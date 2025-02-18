Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $42,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

