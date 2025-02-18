Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of RLI worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In related news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Fick bought 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.