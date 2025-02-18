Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,546,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,644,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,568,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,815,000 after acquiring an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $225.36 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

