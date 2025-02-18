Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $61.56 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,120 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Match Group worth $61,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Creative Planning boosted its position in Match Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1,003.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Match Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

