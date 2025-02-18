Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $423.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

