Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 26,073 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DuPont de Nemours worth $74,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

