Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,260,064 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,260,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,252,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

