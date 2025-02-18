Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $283.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.