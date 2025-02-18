Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Purchases $230,160.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Prince bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Energy Services of America Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
