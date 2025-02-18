Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,126 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,816,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

