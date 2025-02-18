enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 340.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get enGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

enGene Price Performance

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in enGene by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of enGene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.