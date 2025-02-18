ENI (E) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect ENI to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on E. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

