Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

