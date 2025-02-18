EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.