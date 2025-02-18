ESAB (ESAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $636.43 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ESAB Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ESAB opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
