ESAB (ESAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $636.43 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESAB opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

