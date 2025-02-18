Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $61.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

