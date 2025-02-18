Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Euroseas Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ESEA Free Report ) by 1,611.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

