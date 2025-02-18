Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter.
ESEA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
