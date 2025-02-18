Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 468.0 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
EUTLF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
