Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 468.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

EUTLF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

