Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVBN

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.