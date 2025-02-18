Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Newmont Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.