Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

