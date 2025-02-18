Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON opened at $387.22 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.76 and a 200 day moving average of $359.79. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

