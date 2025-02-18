Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

