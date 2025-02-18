Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
Shares of Faraday Copper stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Faraday Copper
