Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.97. 260,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

