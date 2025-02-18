Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Boosted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for about 3.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.46% of Federal Signal worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE FSS opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

