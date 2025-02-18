Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.8 days.
Ferrexpo Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 35,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.84.
About Ferrexpo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.