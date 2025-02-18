Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.8 days.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 35,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

