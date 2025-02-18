Ferroglobe (GSM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSM opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.