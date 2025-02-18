Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $669.02 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

