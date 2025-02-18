Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FNF opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

