Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 125670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

