First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

