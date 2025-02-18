First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,516,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,859,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,475.85 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,066.03. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

