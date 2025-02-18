First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

