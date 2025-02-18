First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $84,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1,934.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 206,761 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

FFA opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

