First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.