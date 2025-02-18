Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $230.85 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.44 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.