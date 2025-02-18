FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 45,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $385,000.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.5 %
FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.18. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $30.48.
FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLNG
About FLEX LNG
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
