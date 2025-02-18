Flow (FLOW) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.93 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $796.29 million and $31.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,563,712,953 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is www.flow.com/blog. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

